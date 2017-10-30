Caution level high over Halloween-themed fentanyl blotters in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — A push to keep children safe in Winnipeg is underway this Halloween as police warn about potentially lethal fentanyl blotters.

Winnipeg police found blotters with an image of a witch riding a broom during a drug bust late last week — they are believed to contain fentanyl or possibly carfentanil.

The Indian and Metis Friendship Centre is preparing to welcome 3,000 children to its safe trick-or-tricking space Tuesday night, and says volunteers are on standby to make sure the stamp-sized pieces of paper stay far away from kids.

"That's scary, really scary,” executive director Garrett Courchene told CTV Winnipeg. “We got a good team working here going through the candies before we give them out."

"I've seen blotters with all sorts of cartoon characters and themed things, whether it’s pre- Christmas,” said Const. Rob Carver. "The concern, of course, for families out trick or treating, this wouldn't look dangerous."

“I think it’s a very dirty tactic,” said Sheri Fandrey with the Additions Foundation of Manitoba.

Fandrey said drug dealers are playing a dangerous game marketing a potentially deadly product with a Halloween-themed imprint.

“We want people to be cautious, but not really to instill hysteria or paranoia, that young people going out collecting things from strangers poses risks,” said Fandrey.

Carver said the blotters are dangerous to touch and anyone who finds one should immediately phone 911.