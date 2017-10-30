Dance festival to 'heat things up' at Osborne Village theatre

The temperatures may be dropping outside, but according to the artistic director of Winnipeg’s Nafro Dance, it will be “boiling hot” inside the Gas Station Arts Centre this week.

“We have many different groups coming together to perform their amazing and unique styles of dance,” said Casimiro Nhussi, as he describes the three-day Moving Inspirations Dance Festival that runs Nov. 2-4.

“With this much variety on one plate, we will be cooking up a storm on stage,” he said.

His enthusiasm will come as no surprise to anyone who knows the African born Nhussi, who founded Nafro Dance Productions in 2002. It’s the only African contemporary dance company in Western Canada.

Nhussi said he loves collaborating with other dance companies such as Winnipeg’s Royal Winnipeg Ballet and Lulu Sala from Mozambique to present events such as this that are both “entertaining and educational.”

The 2017 festival (the last one took place in 2012) involves a different performance each evening by local and international groups. Nhussi said after the success of the previous festival, he was encouraged to have it again, this time with more dance companies involved.

During the day, professionals from these various groups will host classes for anyone who wants to learn moves that are geared towards advanced dancers as well as to those who may have two left feet.

“This is a chance for people in Winnipeg to take advantage of having an amazing cross-section of talent available to them to learn from and have a lot of fun too,” he said. “Ukranian dance, African dance, flamenco and more.”

After each evening performance, the festivities will continue with music, mingling and dancing.