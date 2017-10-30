Google Map workshop in Winnipeg charts Indigenous communities

Map-making experts are in Winnipeg this week to teach First Nations communities how to use modern-day digital technology to “read the land” more accurately.

The 4th annual Indigenous Mapping Workshop at the Radisson Hotel involves more than 200 participants from more than 100 communities across North America.

Companies like Google Canada are sharing best practices and demonstrating how tools such as Google Earth and Maps can assist planners in First Nations communities while being culturally appropriate.

“The art and science of map-making have evolved at such a fast pace due to technological advances over the past 20 years,” said Steve DeRoy, director of Firelight Research Inc. which organizes this event.

“Our primary goal is to bring Indigenous practitioners together to learn the latest, cutting-edge mapping and geographic information system (GIS) technologies that can be applied in the day-to-day lives of Indigenous peoples’ realities,” DeRoy said.

“This is especially important when they are negotiating treaty land agreements or working on developments with companies and governments,” he added.