Sweet street smarts: MPI reminds trick-or-treaters, drivers to be safe on Halloween

Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) is reminding everyone to keep things safe and not scary on Halloween night.

There will be increased activity in neighbourhoods everywhere with lots of kids heading out to trick-or-treat, which means pedestrians and motorists should be extra cautious.

MPI recently distributed 117,000 reflective bags to 568 provincial schools for students K-6. Included in the bag was a letter which provided safety tips for parents and legal guardians.

“These bags are highly visible at night. At the end of the evening, it’s our hope that the bags will be full of treats and more importantly, that every child returns home safely,” said Ward Keith, vice-president of business development and CAO of MPI.

Trick-or-treaters should wear light coloured, reflective costumes, stick to the sidewalks and cross at intersections as opposed to darting out onto the streets.