Thief targets elderly women in Winnipeg robbery spree

A 46-year-old man is facing charges after Winnipeg police investigated a string of robberies targeting elderly women.

Police say the man would observe the women working in their respective yards, enter their homes, steal their purses and buy items from convenience stores. He allegedly did this between Sept. 8 and 27 and bought about $800 worth of items with stolen cash, credit or debit cards.

Police arrested Gregory Francis Courchene at the Milner Ridge Correctional Centre on Oct. 29.

He has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, fraud under $5,000 and break-and-enter and theft.

He remains in custody.

Police are warning Winnipeggers to be mindful of home security at all hours.