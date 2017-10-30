Winnipeg Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier named to the Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame

The Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced eight people and four teams as its 2018 inductees.

The batch includes Winnipeg Goldeyes general manager Andrew Collier—who noted he’s been with the organization “half of his life.” Collier also brought the Goldeyes to three championship titles in six years.

“I think this induction has as much to say about the staff that I’ve had the opportunity to work with over the years as it does about me. I’ve been so lucky to work with some great people,” Collier said following the announcement Monday.

“And I loved every minute of it.”

Inductees are from across the province and include Canada Summer Games coach Faron Asham, as well as Doug Freeth, Trevor Proctor, Jason Mateychuk, Troy Forin, Terry Mayert and umpire Ron Shewchuk. The major teams include the Brandon Marlins and Morden Mohawks, plus small community team Warren Seniors and the Carman Goldeyes Juniors.