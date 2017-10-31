Former military captain at Manitoba base pleads guilty to accessing child porn

BRANDON, Man. — A former Canadian Armed Forces captain has been sentenced to four months in jail for accessing child pornography.

Andrew Hayman, who is 30, pleaded guilty to the charge in Brandon provincial court.

He was arrested in September 2016 at Canadian Forces Base Shilo after pornographic images were found on his laptop.

Hayman's use of child porn came to light during the interview process for a job with the RCMP.

In addition to four months in custody, he has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.