Former military captain at Manitoba base pleads guilty to accessing child porn
A
A
Share via Email
BRANDON, Man. — A former Canadian Armed Forces captain has been sentenced to four months in jail for accessing child pornography.
Andrew Hayman, who is 30, pleaded guilty to the charge in Brandon provincial court.
He was arrested in September 2016 at Canadian Forces Base Shilo after pornographic images were found on his laptop.
Hayman's use of child porn came to light during the interview process for a job with the RCMP.
In addition to four months in custody, he has been sentenced to two years of supervised probation.
(CKLQ)
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Loretta Saunders’ family tells MMIW hearing ‘white-passing’ appearance alters police reaction
-
'I'm sorry if I offended anyone:' Coun. Matt Whitman apologizes for saying 'negro' during interview
-
'Disappointed:' Halifax police see zero attendance at second Voluntary Surrender event
-
Pro-white message taped to Native Studies building day after racist pumpkin incident
-
Blue Bombers This Week
-
Blue Bombers This Week