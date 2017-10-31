Manitoba government rejects call to change how organs donated

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has rejected a call to make all people in the province organ donors unless they specifically request not to be.

The idea came from Steven Fletcher, an Independent legislature member who said so-called presumed consent would cut long waiting lists for organ transplants.

Currently, people choose to be organ donors by signing up on a provincial website or on certain provincial identity cards.

Fletcher introduced a private member's bill last spring that would have presumed people to be organ donors unless they registered their desire not to be.

Progressive Conservative government politicians spoke out against the bill in a debate today and plan to vote against it Thursday.

Caucus spokesman Reg Helwer says the government will instead focus on education campaigns to increase the number of organ donors.