Councillor calls for consultation on proposed Winnipeg addictions recovery centre

The City of Winnipeg is considering the vacant Vimy Arena as a potential site for a non-profit 50-bed addiction recovery centre, but the area councillor says there's been a lack of public input.

On Tuesday. St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson said he learned on Sunday that the mayor’s office and city’s chief administrative officer had been exploring the idea with city departments for at least four months without his involvement.

“At no time did they contact me about negotiations that were ongoing,” he said, adding that he inquired about an alternate use two months ago and received no response.

On Monday, Dobson met with Mayor Brian Bowman and Hockey Night in Canada’s Scott Oake, whose family is looking to open the non-profit, long-term treatment centre in memory of Bruce Oake, who struggled with addiction for years before dying of an overdose in 2011.

Dobson explained he doesn’t take issue with the idea of the recovery centre, but with the process to date, including what he called “glaringly apparent” secrecy and lack of consultation.

He pledged to actively “prevent this from going forward until we have proper consultation with residents and hear their views,” which he expects to be varied.

“The number one concern will be ‘not in my back yard,’ so to speak,” Dobson said. “In which case it is up to our city, the province, whoever, to educate our residents on what this facility actually does.”

Dobson said he expects he’s been informed of the plan at this point because the land would need to be rezoned, which he would need to support—and is open to supporting – if the process improves.