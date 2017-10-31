Winnipeg committee votes down plan to expropriate homes for Sterling Lyon Parkway

A Winnipeg city councillor and the committee he chairs have gone to bat for a new residents' association to save many of their southwest-area homes from expropriation.

“I would never support—under any circumstances—a road going through a residential neighbourhood, through people’s yards,” said Coun. Marty Morantz.

On Tuesday, he and the infrastructure and public works (IRPW) committee voted unanimously against a plan to extend the Sterling Lyon Parkway through the South Wilkes neighbourhood.

“I am 100 per cent with the residents of this community, and frankly, putting forward a plan like that was just a ridiculous idea,” Morantz added.

The city has considered a number of ways to accommodate higher traffic volumes headed east-west from the South Tuxedo area to the Perimeter Highway, including one option that would essentially twin Wilkes Avenue, and two others staggered further south. But a fourth option that would bisect the semi-rural South Wilkes neighbourhood caught both the committee and area residents off guard.

David Ames, president of the newly minted South Wilkes Community Association, explained a number of residents were informed by letter in September that some were at risk of expropriation to accomodate that alignment.

Those letters arrived after Consulting firm WSP Canada – which the city hired to investigate the first three options – applied for an environmental licence for the fourth option in July.

During public meetings in early October, residents learned the public works department and WSP had gone forward with planning the fourth option before any consultation had taken place.

But Morantz and IRPW favoured the Wilkes Avenue alignment Tuesday, which Ames said he’s “extremely pleased” to see happen.

“Everybody’s been aware there was going to be a twinning of Wilkes, it was on the master transportation plan, it was in Our Winnipeg… it damages the least homeowners, hands down,” Ames said. “There would be some property expropriations, some people who aren’t happy with (that plan), but it’s always been talked about, so isn’t a surprise.”

The plan still requires approval from both the executive policy committee (EPC) and council, but Ames is confident IRPW has “sent a message” to their council colleagues to “do the right thing.”

Further, Morantz told reporters he'd like WSP consultants and any city staff currenlty involved with the project to be removed from the file.