Accused Winnipeg mail bomber questions evidence collected police bomb unit

WINNIPEG — The lawyer for a Winnipeg man accused of sending three bombs in the mail, one which exploded and caused his ex-wife's lawyer to lose a hand, is raising questions about police evidence.

Guido Amsel, who is 51, has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder, one count of aggravated assault and several explosives-related charges.

Winnipeg police Sgt. Yvette Alarie testified Tuesday about what she saw and collected at the scene of an explosion at Amsel’s ex-wife’s home in St. Clements in December 2013.

Alarie had taken photographs of the scene, including shots of large black marks on the exterior of the home, a debris field in the front yard that extended into neighbouring yards, along with a Jeep Grand Cherokee that was parked in the driveway.

Alarie said she never entered the home or garage during the examination.

Defence lawyer Saheel Zaman questioned Alarie about several of the photos and pointed out that fresh snow had fallen after the blast occurred before Alarie arrived, which could have altered the debris she was inspecting.

Insp. Brian Miln, a member of the police bomb unit, took swabs of different items inside the law office of Maria Mitousis in July 2015 after a bomb inside a package exploded. Mitousis lost her right hand in the blast.

Miln said the swabs included a cellphone, a cellphone case, car keys, and a glass window.

Following their initial examination of the law office, Miln said his crew went to check on Mitousis’ residence for any sign of more explosives, but they found nothing.

Miln also testified on his involvement at the Washington Avenue scene, where another explosive was sent to the workplace of Amsel’s ex-wife. That bomb was safely detonated by police.

The trial is by judge alone.