Addictions centre in St. Charles would be ‘a credit to the neighbourhood’: Oake

A new addictions recovery centre in St. Charles would be “a credit to the neighbourhood,” according to Scott Oake.

“If you consider that right now on that property sits a derelict building… whatever will replace it will probably make the neighbourhood even safer than it is now,” he said.

The veteran Hockey Night in Canada announcer and his family have been fundraising for the Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, named after his eldest son who died of an overdose in 2011.

On Tuesday, St. Charles Coun. Shawn Dobson bemoaned how both he and residents were left in the dark for months while the Vimy site was considered as the project’s probable future home, especially since he expects there could be “not-in-my-backyard” voices opposing the project in the largely residential area.

In an interview Wednesday, Oake explained the site hasn’t been finalized, the time for public education and input is still to come, and concerns about safety would be unfounded.

“We approached the city and asked them to look at their inventory of surplus properties… they came back and suggested (the Vimy Arena site),” he said.

Architects assessed the area and determined part of the arena structure could be saved, potentially for a gymnasium, but the rest of it would be turned into a condo-like development for the 50-bed facility.

“It would be a state-of-the art facility that when you drive by it, you would say, ‘Wow, I could live there,” Oake said. “It’s not going to look institutional.”

As for the safety concerns, Oake said that fear would be assuaged once outreach does take place—which is mandatory during the re-zoning process if and when the project advances to that point.

“We’ll hold as many public meetings as we have to in order to answer people’s concerns and hopefully educate them,” he said. “I know that the base concern of a lot of residents at first blush is that it would be roving gangs of drug addicts who would terrorize the neighbourhood, but that’s misguided.

“It will be, as I said, a credit to the neighbourhood, occupied by men committed to their sobriety.”

Mayor Brian Bowman also clarified Wednesday that Dobson was apprised once the city had verbal confirmation that the province was interested in partnering on the project, or as soon as “it looked like ‘just talk’ was moving to a very real possibility,” he said.

“There’s been dialogue back and forth with the province for many months… that talk went to something a lot more possible late last week,” Bowman said, adding he's “hoping the councillor will take the time to learn a little bit more about Scott Oake… (and) his vision that he’s presented to us.”