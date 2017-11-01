Manitoba Public Insurance issues warning about flood-damaged vehicles

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Public Insurance is reminding drivers to be cautious when purchasing vehicles from the United States following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The insurer says more than one million vehicles were damaged in Texas and Florida this summer.

Drivers may not be allowed to register a water-damaged vehicle in Manitoba, or even bring one across the border.

MPI vice-president Ward Keith says it's always important for consumers to do their homework prior to making a used vehicle purchase.

If purchasing a vehicle, MPI suggests looking up whether it has a record of flood damage on CarProof or Carfax.

It's also important to inspect it for signs of water damage, such as damp or musty odours, rust or mud in the trunk, glove box or beneath the seats, and a water line under the hood.

MPI also suggests having the vehicle inspected by a certified automotive technician.