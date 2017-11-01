Scathing report proposes fixes to Winnipeg's 'least democratic' civic government

The author of a new report on Winnipeg’s civic governance structure says the city has “the least democratic municipal government” in Canada.

“Democracy has been serially eroded and under attack since the creation of Unicity (in 1972),” said Owen Toews, a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Alberta behind the peer-reviewed document released Wednesday, Winnipeg Free for All: Towards Democracy at City Hall.

Published by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives and sponsored by the Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 500 (CUPE), the report explores the history of the city’s governance, analyzes its current “strong mayor” model, and suggests changes to promote democracy and citizen participation.

Toews takes aim at what he describes as “the strongest mayor in the country,” as he observed the office has “control over the executive policy committee (EPC),” as well as the chief administrative officer (CAO).

He’d like EPC to either be abolished, turned into a committee of the whole, or have its membership be elected by council. He also wants the CAO to be abolished and replaced with a committee of departmental representatives.

Other suggested changes include new majority vote requirements on bylaws and resolutions, reducing ward sizes and increasing avenues for citizen participation in decision-making.

But while launching the report in the city hall courtyard, he emphasized those are just suggestions. What he really wants is for Winnipeggers, he said, is to “organize as people to force more significant changes.”

Mayor Brian Bowman said he has yet to review the report in full—as he intends to do—but in the meantime, as it’s a “CUPE-sponsored report” he had some misgivings.

“Let’s be honest with Winnipeggers about what’s really going on here. There are very powerful special interests—unions and certain wealthy developers—who used to call the shots at Winnipeg City Hall,” Bowman said at a press conference Wednesday. “And they are highly motivated to go back to the way things were run in the past… so there’s a reason why they are going to be attacking me.”

Toews clarified for reporters that he conducted the report independently as an academic and researcher.

CUPE President Gord Delbridge said “the report had no intent on being an attack on the mayor or any individuals on council.”

“The intent initially when we asked for this report to be done… was ‘Let’s review this, let’s raise some discussion and let’s get this discussion going… let’s look at a model that might be more accessible,” he said, adding it was inspired in part by councillors seeking a governance model review.