Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, Nov. 3-5
Augmented-reality art, lots of local crafts and your fill in cheese-and-potato-filled perogies – there’s lots to choose from this weekend.
Crafty for a cause
If you’re refusing to get into the Christmas craft spirit, get into the philanthropic spirit at the Winnipeg Art Gallery instead. The third annual Crafted Show + Sale is taking place Friday (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Of the roughly 60 artists on display, 45 will be from Manitoba, while the rest will hail from Nunavut, Nunatsiavut, the Northwest Territories and Newfoundland and Labrador. Admission is $5. This year, handmade hats, mitts and socks will be donated to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Winnipeg. You can donate up until Friday.
Musical break
East Coast darling David Myles is bringing his suited-self to the Good Will Social Club on Sunday evening. He’ll offer a chill evening of jazzy, rootsy, folksy tunes – maybe with a little hip-hop and soul thrown in. He’s also an onstage charmer, with a knack for funny storytelling. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets cost $20.
Toothy grins
Laugh – and show off your pearly whites – with comedian Jeremy Hotz at the Burton Cummings Theatre on Saturday night. He’s headlining the Laugh-A-Lot Fundraiser, in support of the Manitoba Dental Foundation. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $45 to $100.
Augmented reality art
In a first for First Friday, the Artspace Building will be home to a virtual reality/augmented reality art experience. The Winnipeg Film Group is partnering with several media groups to showcase local VR/AR content for free. The event starts Friday and runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Eat all the perogies
For one day only, Polish Fest will serve up traditional food like kielbasa, cabbage rolls and pork hock at the Club Regent Event Centre. Come for the potato-and-cheese-filled goodness and stay for the dance shows and late-night party. The doors open at 11AM with the food and bar service starting at 11:30AM. The shows start at 1 p.m. and run throughout the day. Admission costs $10 per person and is free for kids under 12 accompanied by an adult.
