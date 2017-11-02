Fundraisers being held in Winnipeg for man paralyzed in hockey game

Winnipeggers are rallying around a local man who was left a paraplegic from an injury suffered in a recreational hockey game.

Peter Warkentin was rushing up the ice on a two-on-one during a game at the end of September when he accidentally made contact with the opposing goalie and crashed hard into the boards.

David Beargen Warkentin says his brother knew right away he had broken his back.

Doctors say he will have to spend the next six months in hospital and is not expected to walk again.

Despite that, friends and family say that Peter Warkentin has a positive outlook and plans to continue with his hobbies, including hockey.

His teammate, Anthony Kowalczyk, is holding a fundraiser for his buddy on Friday night at his business, the Good Will Social Club, and a second fundraiser is planned at the Marlborough Hotel on Nov. 25.

In addition, more than $53,000 has already been raised through an online website.

David says the support has been overwhelming and the response says a lot about his brother.

"He's soft spoken, he's fairly reserved, but memorable," he says. "He's just a solid guy, he goes out of his way to help people."