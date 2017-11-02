Jones: A look back at the highs and lows of the Winnipeg Jets

Missed the beginning of the Winnipeg Jets 2017-18 season? No worries—let’s get you caught up, but prepare for your expectations to be reversed a bit.

The crease has been stabilized (not by who you’d think), hat-tricks have been scored (not by who you’d think) and a prospect has been making the most of a golden opportunity on the top line (again, maybe not who you’d think).

Through 12 games in October, the Winnipeg Jets have delivered a few surprises—both good and bad—but with a 6-3-2 record and only one loss in the past nine games, the positives are outweighing the negatives so far.

+Positive surprise: Connor Hellebuyck

The 24-year-old netminder has been outstanding through seven starts without a regulation loss.

His numbers, including a .940 save percentage and 1.91 goals against average, have secured him a spot near the top of the leaderboard in elite company.

But what’s more impressive is he’s played that well while the Jets have been practically the worst team in the league in terms of possession, with a next-to-last corsi for percentage of 45.67.

He’s given heaps of credit to the guys in front of him, but deserves all the playing time and praise coming his way.

-Negative surprise: Steve Mason

In Mason’s defence, his first two starts—in which he was pulled—were bad games to be in the Jets’ net, as the whole team had some kinks to work out.

He also got a good game under his belt in his fourth start, making 35 saves and holding the line until extra time during a hard-fought 2-1 overtime loss in Columbus.

Coach Paul Maurice has said he’s got a plan to optimally utilize both netminders, but Mason won’t be getting the lion’s share of starts as long as Helle’s hot, which Mason probably didn’t expect when he signed for $8.2 million in July.

+Positive surprise: Kyle Connor

Since stepping in to cover for an injured Mathieu Perreault, Connor has been a productive fixture in the Jets’ top-six.

He’s put the Jets on the board with two goals and five points in six games, but also used his quickness to get involved in a big way on the forecheck, earning praise from teammates and Maurice along the way.

-Negative surprise: Patrik Laine

For most NHL players, four goals and six points through 11 games isn’t too shabby, but for an elite talent like Laine, it’s kind of a tepid start to his sophomore season.

He said it himself Thursday, telling reporters he feels like he’s struggling and just “can’t produce very many good things on the ice.”

Laine admitted his confidence is low, but he explained he’s had rough patches in past years always and found a way out of it.

“Hopefully I can do the same thing right now,” he said.

+Positive surprise: