Mounties, Manitoba government, butt out illegal smokes, save tax revenue
WINNIPEG — Separate investigations by the Manitoba government and the RCMP have led to charges against four people, including an Ontario man, following the seizure of more than one million contraband cigarettes.
A government release says more than 488,000 illegal smokes and 149 large bottles of non-duty paid alcohol were allegedly found in a vehicle police stopped on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Winnipeg on Oct. 2.
Jason Michael Rondeau, a 37-year-old resident of Thunder Bay, is facing a number of federal and provincial charges.
The province says on Oct. 27, Manitoba Finance investigators seized 687,000 contraband cigarettes that were being transferred by from a business into a vehicle by three males in a Winnipeg back lane.
If convicted, all four accused face heavy fines or imprisonment, in addition to mandatory tax penalties in the six-figure range.
The release says if the cigarettes had been sold, Manitoba would have lost more than $347,000 in tax revenue.
