Winnipeg Arts Council wants more funding for public art

A new strategic plan for the Winnipeg Arts Council calls for more funding to properly maintain public art in the city.

The group is seeking a total of $650,000 from the city’s capital budget in 2018.

“Funding of public art has remained unchanged at $500,000 since the City policy was established fourteen years ago,” the plan states. “In 2018, the proposal is to reinvest and to allow for the technical and conservation expertise required for preserving Winnipeg’s Public Art Collection.”

The strategic plan, which also calls for an allocation of one per cent of the city’s capital budget to support growth, is headed to the city’s protection, community services and parks committee meeting on Monday.

In addition to the capital ask, the Winnipeg Arts Council is seeking a little more than $5.3 million in operating funds, for a budget increase of $391,667 over 2017.