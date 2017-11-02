Winnipegger playing for keeps in national Madden NFL video game challenge

A Winnipeg man headed to a major e-sports championship in Toronto this weekend isn’t playing around—he plans on winning. Nick Lajoie, 20, is one of eight Canadian gamers who qualified for the final round of the Xbox-sponsored Madden NFL 18 Canadian Challenge , which will take place Sunday, Nov. 5 at The Rec Room's Roundhouse location and be broadcast online. He’s entering what will be his biggest tournament to date feeling confident, since he “grew up on Madden” and has been competitive in the popular football game since he was 14 years old. “I competed in my first tournament when I was in Grade 8—that was at the Sears in Polo Park mall… it had a $2,500 prize package,” Lajoie recalls. “I ended up being the youngest person entered, and winning the tournament.” More is at stake this weekend, with $20,000 in cash and prizes on the line, but after taking a semester off from his studies at the University of Winnipeg to “put a little bit more time into gaming,” he plans on earning some of that money.

Lajoie said his parents weren’t thrilled with his choice to pursue e-sports full-time, but he needed the time to practice and pursue his passion.



“I just said, ‘I want one semester off, just to see if I can make some money from this,’” he explained. “I’m putting in probably seven hours a day on Madden right now.”



Besides the practice, he has memorized the current roster of NFL players, their skills and attributes in the Madden game, and all of the actual football plays and defences he needs to execute to be successful.



“Half the game is playing football… it comes from real knowledge,” the former athlete said. “If I’m against a player who may have a weak defensive line, I’d exploit that with playing a lot of running plays.



“You attack somebody at their weakest, and that’s where you build from.”



Most of his tournament play has involved online major league gaming against the best of the best—where he’s topped the bracket before—as e-sports opportunities are limited in Canada.



“I was really thankful when they announced there was going to be a Canadian Challenge because I knew it was something I wanted to do and there was an opportunity there,” he said. “I don’t like sounding cocky. I like to stay humble… but personally, and with what other people have told me, I think I’m probably the best in Winnipeg, if not one of the best in Canada, and hopefully I’m going to prove that this weekend.”