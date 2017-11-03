News / Winnipeg

Art City back up and running following flood of support

The arts group reached its $50,000 goal in just two weeks.

Art City in Winnipeg's West Broadway had previously put out an S.O.S due to critical funding delays. The non-profit saw a flood of donations following that call for help.

The call for help from a local arts non-profit has been met by the Winnipeg community.

Due to a critical funding delay, Art City launched Art City S.O.S., an emergency crowd-funding campaign to support the organization’s free community programs for children in the downtown and West Broadway areas.

Following that call for help, Art City saw a flood of support from donors, funders, businesses, artists, and volunteers. In two weeks, the organization reached its $50,000 goal.

Art City programs were back up and running as of October 28.

Art City will continue fundraising through November, with events to come at the Handsome Daughter, Forth and Tallest Poppy.

