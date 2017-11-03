Art City back up and running following flood of support

The call for help from a local arts non-profit has been met by the Winnipeg community.

Due to a critical funding delay, Art City launched Art City S.O.S., an emergency crowd-funding campaign to support the organization’s free community programs for children in the downtown and West Broadway areas.

Following that call for help, Art City saw a flood of support from donors, funders, businesses, artists, and volunteers. In two weeks, the organization reached its $50,000 goal.

Art City programs were back up and running as of October 28.