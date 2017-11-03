Manitoba RCMP asking for the public's help in solving historical homicide

THOMPSON, Man. — RCMP are looking for help solving a decade-old case in Thompson, Man., that they say has "haunted" investigators.

They say that around 1 a.m. on Oct. 26, 2007, Bernie Carlson and his wife, Elva, were woken up by their dog Missy’s barking.

Bernie, who was 61, got up to investigate and that's when his wife heard gunshots, followed by what sounded like someone running away.

She found her husband lying in the hall and called 911, but he was dead by the time investigators arrived.

Mounties say the couple had locked up before going to bed, but there were signs the front door had been forced open.

Elva Carlson says she relives that night over and over.

“I want to know who did this. I want to know why they did this. Somebody knows what happened that night, and I beg them to come forward to the police.”

Sgt. Dan Barnabe, head of the RCMP Historical Case Unit, says anyone with information should contact police.