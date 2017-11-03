Manitoba RCMP say not wearing seatbelts a factor in more than half of deaths

WINNIPEG — Manitoba RCMP say they’ve noticed a troubling trend in motor vehicle accidents in the province.

The Mounties say they have responded to several fatal accidents where the victims were not wearing their seatbelt and were ejected from the vehicle.

RCMP reviewed all fatal collisions in Manitoba between Jan. 1 and Nov. 2, and they determined that seatbelt use was a casual factor in more than half of the deaths, at 52 per cent.

Sgt. Paul Manaigre calls it "tragic," noting that 33 people have lost their lives because they weren't wearing a seatbelt.

He says vehicles are designed and engineered with a life space that will protect occupants in a collision, but it only works if you are wearing your seatbelt.