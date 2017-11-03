Winnipeg doctor facing more sexual assault charges

A Winnipeg doctor is facing eight more charges of sexual assault, after a 19-year-old woman notified police of her encounter at a walk-in clinic.

Police arrested Amir Houshang Mazhariravesh, also known as Dr. Amir Ravesh, on Nov. 2 after eight women between the ages of 24 and 69 came forward with stories of sexual assault.

Mazhariravesh allegedly treated the women at a walk-in clinic in the 300 block of Johnson Avenue West. The allegations stem from incidents at the clinic between 2013 and October 2017.

In the first reported incident, the 19-year-old attended the clinic for a treatment Oct. 19 and allegedly met with Mazhariravesh alone. He allegedly closed the door and started inappropriately examining the woman to the point that she was "seriously sexually assaulted by the physician," according to police.

She later went to the hospital for her injuries and was released. Police were notified the next day and started investigating.

Mazhariravesh allegedly turned himself in and was charged with sexual assault, but released on a promise to appear in court.

Following this latest arrest, Mazhariravesh has been detained in custody.

Apart from his eight additional sexual assault charges, he's also facing one count of obtaining sexual services for consideration.