WHL Roundup: Taphorn, McGovern lead Ice in 4-2 win over Wheat Kings

BRANDON, Man. — Kaeden Taphorn had a goal and an assist and Duncan McGovern kicked out 33 shots as the Kootenay Ice doubled up the Brandon Wheat Kings 4-2 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Sebastian Streu, Michael King and Cale Fleury also scored for Kootenay (8-8-1).

Ty Lewis and Ty Ettinger scored for the Wheat Kings (9-6-1) and Dylan Myskiw made 23 saves.

Brandon went 1-for-2 on the power play. The Ice went 1-for-6 with the man advantage.

---

PATS 4 REBELS 3

REGINA — Josh Mahura scored twice and Matt Bradley's third-period power-play goal broke a tie in the third as the Pats beat Red Deer.

Jonathan Smart also scored for Regina (11-6-2).

Austin Pratt, Kristian Reichel and Jack Flaman scored for the Rebels (8-8-1).

---

HITMEN 6 HURRICANES 3

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Tristen Nielsen scored twice as Calgary downed the Hurricanes 6-3.

Matteo Gennaro, Orca Wiesblatt, Andrei Grishakov and Vladislav Yeryomenko also scored for the Hitmen (5-10-1) and Luke Coleman chipped in with two assists.

Jordy Bellerive, Jake Elmer and Giorgio Estephan scored for Lethbridge (7-7-1).

---

RAIDERS 5 BRONCOS 1

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jordy Stallard scored a hat trick as the Raiders defeated Swift Current.

Justin Nachbaur and Sean Montgomery also scored for Prince Albert (7-5-3) and Cole Fonstad had two assists..

Aleksi Heponiemi scored for the Broncos (10-3-1).

---

TIGERS 7 BLADES 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. — David Quenneville struck twice and Tyler Preziuso scored one goal and set up two more as the Tigers beat Saskatoon.

Gary Haden, Ryan Chyzowski, James Hamblin and Dylan MacPherson also scored for Medicine Hat (9-6-0) and Linus Nassen had three assists.

Josh Paterson and Cameron Hebig scored for the Blades (6-8-1).

---

ROCKETS 4 ROYALS 2

VICTORIA — Dillon Dube scored twice as Kelowna doubled up the Royals.

Leif Mattson and Cal Foote also scored for the Rockets (8-5-3).

Jared Legien and Dante Hannoun replied for Victoria (12-5-1).

Kelowna's Carsen Twarynski was given a major and game misconduct for boarding at 9:53 of the third period.

---

SILVERTIPS 3 COUGARS 1

EVERETT, Wash. —Patrick Bajkov broke a 1-1 deadlock at 18:48 of the third to lift the Silvertips over Prince George.

Orrin Centazzo and Conner Dewar also found the back of the net for Everett (7-9-1).

Josh Maser scored for the Cougars (5-8-4).

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 CHIEFS 1

SPOKANE, Wash. — Kieffer Bellows scored twice and Cole Kehler made 47 saves as Portland toppled the Chiefs.

Matthew Quigley and Cody Glass also scored for the Winterhawks (11-4-0).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan scored for Spokane (8-7-2).

---

BLAZERS 5 GIANTS 4

LANGLEY, B.C. — Garrett Pilon's second goal of the game came with 17 seconds left in regulation to give Kamloops the win over Vancouver.

Quinn Benjafield, Luc Smith and Jermaine Loewen also scored for the Blazers (5-11-0).

Brad Morrison led the way with a pair of goals while Dawson Holt and Ty Ronning also scored for the Giants (5-8-3).