City Hall Christmas tree tributes loved one

A husband’s tribute to his late wife will soon be a beacon of the holiday season.

Charleswood resident Antony van Ginkel donated the 42-foot spruce tree to City Hall on Sunday morning.

His wife of 55 years died in 2012 after a battle with brain cancer.

“It was my late wife Rosemary’s wish to see our spruce tree decorated with lights at City Hall,” said Ginkel in a city press release. “I’m happy to donate this tree in her honour and know she will be looking down and see it lit from above.”

Each year, the city selects a Christmas tree from a list of residents who offer up the ones in their front yard.

Ginkel’s Colorado blue spruce tree was the clear winner for 2017, explained city forester Martha Barwinsky.

To even be considered, the tree must be between 40–50 feet tall with a full canopy of leaves and no dry spots.

“This one has a nice frosty blue colour and it’s very aesthetically pleasing,” she said.

At 7,500 pounds, the tree weighs about the size of two rhinoceros, making it one of the heaviest trees ever at City Hall, said Barwinsky.

It took 16 city workers and two police escort vehicles to safety transport the tree from Ginkel’s home on Elmhurst Road.

A handful of children and parents gathered at City Hall to watch the seasonal spectacle.

Around 11:30 a.m., crews positioned the crane, lifting the giant spruce and swinging it into its new home for the winter.

Behind the yellow tape, three-year-old Melia Dupuis made snow angels before her mom scooped her up to see the spruce fall perfectly in place.

“I love Christmas, so seeing the tree go up is something fun we can do together,” said Dupuis, who had to reassure her little one that Santa Clause would still be coming this year, even though he wasn’t in attendance on Sunday.

Dupuis said this was her first time seeing the tree arrive at City Hall but already plans on coming back for the next event later this month.

The ceremonial lighting of the tree will take place November 17 at 6 p.m.