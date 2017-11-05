Documentary coming to Winnipeg explores potential cellphone risks

The thing you’re most likely keep close to you at all times may be cause for concern, a local group says.

And that’s why they’re bringing a documentary to Winnipeg that explores the possible health risks of tablets, cell phones, laptops and wireless routers.

The film, Generation Zapped, includes interviews with an oncologist, a pediatric cancer scientist, a pediatric neurologist and brain development researcher.

The movie takes a look at the potential effects of prolonged exposure to radiofrequencies from wireless technology.

“It’s a complicated topic… when the movie came up, this was something that I thought people could see what I’m talking about,” said Marg Friesen, the director of the Environmental Health Association of Manitoba, which teamed up with Electromagnetic Pollution Illnesses Canada Foundation to bring the film to Winnipeg.

The 2017 Fall Report of the Commissioner of the Environment and Sustainable Development to the Parliament of Canada shows increased concern from Canadians regarding radiofrequency.

Of 16 petitions to the office between July 2016 and June 2017, seven were about the adverse health effects of electromagnetic radiation from personal devices.

The report said this activity followed the October 2016 tabling of a Government Response to a House of Commons Standing Committee on Health report on radiofrequency electromagnetic radiation and the health of Canadians and media coverage of this issue.

There’s ongoing debate about whether or not cellphones and the like pose health risks—with some media reports saying it depends on how close you hold devices to you.

The World Health Organization said on its website, “to date, no adverse health effects from low level, long-term exposure to radiofrequency or power frequency fields have been confirmed,” but added that scientists are actively continuing to research this area.