Manitoba country music 'in really good shape' as awards show returns

Country music fans in Manitoba will find plenty of reasons to kick up their heels this week, as the Manitoba Country Music Association (MCMA) gears up its annual Event Series.

Tuesday will see local talent perform at a free event called Songwriters in the Round, at Nashville’s Winnipeg. It will be hosted by Now Country 104.7’s Kimberley Dawn and Stephen Broadhurst.

But the main event will be Friday at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre, when the Manitoba Country Music Awards returns for its third year, presented by the MCMA and Dauphin’s Countryfest.

Hosted by QX104’s Leanne Cater, the Awards show will feature performances by Doc Walker, Kayla Luky and Petric, among many others.

A total of 21 awards will be handed out, with nominees selected by fan voting.

“Industry members of the MCMA vote on the final ballot, but fans have nominated, initially, who they want to see,” explained Kerry Kingsland, President of the MCMA Board.

“We get a nice mixture of both fans of country music, as well as people in the industry - whether it be radio, or record companies, artist managers, publicists, promoters – you name it. So you have the fan involvement, as well as the industry involvement,” said Kingsland.

Regular folks still get all the say in the Fans’ Choice category, of course.

“We find that one is always very interesting, because that one award is still fan-voted. Unlike the other awards, where the winners are decided by industry members only, the Fans’ Choice is both nominated and chosen by the fans, all the way through,” he said.

“Country music’s in really good shape in Manitoba,” said Kingsland. “We have a range of talented, up-and-coming homegrown artists. We have a diverse mix of acts, from more traditional to roots country, and we do have some of our artists that have record deals and major label deals.”

“So we have a real cross-sampling of artists who are at different levels in their careers. And that’s what we’re trying to do as an association - we’re trying to help them get to the next level in their careers, whatever that may look like.”