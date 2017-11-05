Share the seed: Osborne Library collecting used seeds all November

Winnipeg’s gardens have been put to bed, but one local library is already gearing up for next summer.

All through November the Osborne Library is collecting seeds it will distribute through a seed library program. This year marks the first time the initiative has lasted an entire month, said Carole Reeve, branch head at Osborne Library.

“We’ve already had people drop off large quantities of seeds. I was quite surprised,” Reeve said.

The Osborne Seed Library is also a partnership with the Sustainable South Osborne Community Co-op.

“I think it’s great for community-building and getting people involved in gardening, working outside and volunteering at the community gardens. You just feel like part of something bigger,” Reeve said.

The library will hold onto the seeds until February, when people can come pick them up for free.

“We already loan out books, why not seeds,” said Reeve.

“It can save you some money, and just that satisfaction about being able to do it yourself each year. It’s pretty easy to save some seeds, like beans are super easy, arugula, lettuce… you always get more from one plant than you could possibly use yourself, so you can bring them to the library, you can share them with friends.”