Woman punched on Winnipeg Transit after stopping harassment

Even with a black eye and seven chipped teeth, Aisha Walker doesn’t regret defending a woman being harassed on the bus.

“I’d do it again in a heartbeat,” Walker said Sunday, a day after a stranger punched her in the face for standing between an intoxicated man and the woman he had been sexually harassing.

Walker said she intervened about 10 minutes after boarding Winnipeg Transit’s “totally packed” No. 11 bus at around 7 p.m. at the Polo Park Shopping Centre, because “no one else said anything” and the woman was clearly uncomfortable.

“The drunk guy didn’t like that; it got heated,” she said. “Then, a third person who wasn’t involved … said we were both being stupid and need to ‘sit down and shut up,’ basically, 'stop the drama.'"

Walker asked why he had a problem with her standing up for the woman, but the stranger had reached his stop and asked her to “step off” the bus to settle the issue, implying they should fight.

“I said, ‘What would that even prove? I don’t know why you’re even mad at me,'” Walker said. “At that point he punched me in the face and got off the bus.”

Spitting out pieces of her teeth, Walker moved to the front of the bus and told the driver what happened. The bus driver stopped and evacuated the bus, then called the police, who took Walker’s statement and told her they’d check the cameras to hopefully identify and find her assailant.

She shared her story online because she “wanted people to know this stuff happens.”

“Everybody should be more aware, everyone should be on the lookout for this, and everyone should help protect each other,” she said.

A crowdfunding campaign has been set up online to help cover the anticipated cost of repairing her shattered teeth — three on the top, four on the bottom.

Walker is a single parent to a five-year-old girl and said she only works part-time because she’s been dealing with a major depressive disorder.

“I could never pay up-front to fix this,” she said.

Walker believes the crowded bus played a role in Saturday’s incident.

While she’s still confused as to why the man struck her, she feels like the situation didn’t need to escalate to the point of violence and only did because the bus driver “had no idea what was happening” due to blocked sight-lines.

“It didn’t escalate to the point of shouting right until the guy hit me, so I don’t think the bus driver even knew anything was happening at all,” Walker said. “Maybe if we had more buses, so the buses we do have aren’t so crowded, the driver could see what’s happening.

“Something could be done differently if they could see the problem as it’s unfolding.”

She said some of the changes being contemplated in city council's 2018 budget process, such as an increased security presence on buses, could also help prevent what happened.