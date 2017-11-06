Alleged social media threats against Winnipeg-area schools spark police response

WINNIPEG — The RCMP has arrested a male teenager after he posted alleged threats on social media against people and schools in Winnipeg and in nearby Selkirk.

Winnipeg police say they became aware of the situation Sunday evening and that the focus of the posting was the River East Transcona and Lord Selkirk school divisions.

The RCMP says the suspect is 17 years old and that they are not looking for anyone else.

Details about the nature of the alleged threats have not been released.

Lord Selkirk superintendent Michele Polinuk says the division received calls and emails all afternoon about something people had seen on social media.