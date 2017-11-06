Calls made for more security on Winnipeg transit buses after woman punched

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg woman who got a black eye and had seven teeth damaged when she tried to stop a man from harassing a fellow female passenger says she would like to see more security on city buses.

Aisha Walker says she got into an argument with the drunken male passenger and another man who got involved and ended up punching Walker in the face.

She says ideally, there should be people on buses who are trained to handle unruly passengers.

After the stabbing death of bus driver Irvine Frasier in February, a report this past spring recommended several changes including the addition of five security employees at an estimated cost of up to $710,000.

Public Works chairman Marty Morantz says he's been advocating for additional funds for an enhanced security presence on buses.

He says first council has to authorize the funds and then a transit advisory committee will discuss what form that security should take.

In the past, Winnipeg's bus union has called for the creation of a transit police force. Walker says the more security the better.

"Ideally I'd like to see someone on every bus but I know that's not realistic," she says.

Winnipeg police are reviewing video from the bus and searching for a suspect.

"It's a very serious assault, it's tragic when something like that happens,” says Const. Rob Carver.

Walker says she felt compelled to step in when she saw a man behaving aggressively toward the other woman.

“He just kept asking her if she wanted to dance,” Walker told CTV Winnipeg, adding the man was "shaking up to her" and tried "to grind up on her."

She says a second man interrupted and began swearing at her, then struck her in the face "with all of his might."

Despite her injuries, she says she would absolutely do it again.

“If I see it happen again I will do the exact same thing again,” she says. “I won’t stand there and watch a woman be harassed like that. If no one will stand up for someone, I have to.”