Charges laid in dragging of police officer in Winnipeg in October

Winnipeg police have made an arrest after an officer was dragged during a traffic stop in October.

Officers conducting the stop noticed fresh damage on the vehicle and tried to place the driver under arrest but he sped off, dragging an officer 75 metres.

The officer was taken to hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Police said a short time later the vehicle was found abandoned after it had hit two parked vehicles.

When a suspect was taken into custody a couple of days later, police allege he tried to punch an officer.

Christopher James Flett, 28, is charged with assault on a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, public mischief, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.