Complaints up in Manitoba over unsolicited sales of home energy products

WINNIPEG — Consumer horror stories have prompted calls for the Manitoba government to ban unsolicited door-to-door sales of home energy products.

Alberta banned such sales this past January.

So far this year, the Consumer Protection Office of Manitoba has received 19 complaints related to direct sales of energy-related products.

There were 32 complaints in 2016, up from three in 2015 and zero in 2014 and 2013.

Heritage Heating and Cooling president Grant Hein tells CTV Winnipeg unscrupulous sales tactics used by door-to-door salespeople are giving the entire industry a bad name.

Hein says he's in favour of a ban, as long as it’s only for unsolicited calls.

“I don’t think it can ever eliminate it,” says Hein. “If we can get a handle on it and minimize it, I’m all in favour of it.”

Tina Faiz, press secretary for Service Alberta Minister Stephanie McLean, says the number of complaints since the ban took effect in that province is “down slightly” while the number of investigations into door-to-door sales has increased.

Faiz says the ban has resulted in consumers becoming more informed to know when a salesperson is trying to sell them something which they aren’t allowed to under the rules in Alberta.

She says companies which break the law can face a fine of up to $300,000 or two years in jail but the first offence usually nets violators a warning letter.