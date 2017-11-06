Family, Winnipeg police, appeal to public for information to find missing man

WINNIPEG — Family members and police are appealing for information to help find a Winnipeg man who was last seen three years ago.

Police say Colten Pratt is seen in a video at a bus shelter at Main Street and Redwood Avenue between 12:20 a.m. and 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2014.

Police say they believe Pratt, who was 26 at the time, had an encounter with at least two other people in the time in and around the shelter.

Lydia Daniels said it's been traumatic not knowing what happened to her son.

The family said Pratt grew up in Long Plain First Nation and came to Winnipeg in 2014 to look for a job.

Daniels said Pratt always had a positive outlook.

The family held a feast Monday at Thunderbird House to mark the anniversary of the disappearance.

'It's like torture," Daniels said.

Police said Pratt was last seen wearing a brown plaid jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.