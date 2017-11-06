Flooding forces Winnipeg Humane Society to close

It was a mad scramble at the Winnipeg Human Society Monday afternoon as staff and volunteers had to quickly move dogs, cats and rabbits away from the scene of a flood due to a busted water pipe.

Shelter spokesperson Kyle Jahns said water began pouring into the main lobby at the facility located at 45 Hurst Way. The adoption floor where eight dogs were being housed was also affected.

“We were dealing with about two to three inches of water in a very brief amount of time, so we had to urgently get the cats and rabbits to higher ground and take the dogs outside for a little bit before keeping them in another part of the building as we cleaned up their area,” said Jahns.

“They are back in their regular area now and are safe, although a little stressed out after all of that.”