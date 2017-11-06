Flu vaccinations on par with last year: Manitoba Health

Health officials in Manitoba are liking what they're seeing this flu season when it comes to people rolling up their sleeves.

Dr. Tim Hilderman, Medical Officer of Health with Manitoba Health, Seniors and Active Living said he’s encouraged by the amount of vaccine that has been administered so far.

“It’s still a bit early to tell if there will be more than we saw last year as we are only half way through the flu season right now,” said Dr. Hilderman. “But we are seeing that the number of people getting the shot is about the same as it was in 2016 and hope the trend continues.”

Dr. Hilderman credits the “multi-provider model” with making it more convenient for people to access the shot as a variety of drug stores now offer the procedure in addition to medical clinics.

London Drugs Pharmacist Danny Lee said they expect to administer more flu vaccinations than ever at its Winnipeg location in St. Vital and have already seen a 124% increase over the same time last year.

“It’s really about convenience,” said Lee. “People can call the pharmacy and make an appointment or walk in, fill out the paperwork and get a shot right then.”