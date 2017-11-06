Playoff football coming to Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will be playing postseason football within the walls of Investor’s Group Field (IGF) for the first time ever on Sunday, and fans are getting psyched.

“I’m thinking it’s going to be really loud,” said Donald Cruikshank, a front-row seat season ticket holder in section 107, right behind the visitor bench.

Cruikshank was at the last playoff game in Winnipeg back at 2011 in the old stadium — he remembers chanting ‘We want the cup’ with the thousands in attendance — but he thinks the playoff atmosphere in the new stadium will be even more memorable.

“It’s been a long time coming,” he said.

“I think this home playoff game is important to the team, I think it’s important for the players… and I think it’s huge for the fans.”

Cruikshank, whose seats and all-in Bomber garb has made him a regular on the stadium’s big screen, figures fans in Winnipeg needed post-season football.

“Just like how athletes need to learn how to win, Blue Bomber fans need to learn how to be fans of a winning team,” he said. “We’re still often bent on being negative about the team… I think it’s going to be really big for the fan base if Winnipeg can pull out the win.”

Old fans like him are yearning to see that, but so are newer fans like Jenn Arndt.

She hadn’t been following the team much before this year, but after going to a pre-season game on a whim she hasn’t missed a home game since, and already has her tickets for Sunday.

“It’s just so fun… the excitement is contagious,” she said.

Arndt said her most memorable IGF experience to date is the banjo bowl, which left her voice a “little hoarse” for a few days.

“I anticipate the playoff game Sunday will be pretty close to what that was like,” she said. “It was absolutely crazy… it’s fun when everybody’s getting amped up for a win, of course that’s what we’re all cheering for.”

Cruikshank said those cheers, including his own section’s jeers at the opposition —an attempt to get them “rattled — can “make a huge difference in the game,” and he hopes it’ll give the Bombers the edge they need on Sunday to overcome a hot Edmonton Eskimos team.