South Winnipeg councillor pushing $30M recreation campus forward

Despite an “embarrassing” lack of planning to date, a city councillor is trying to line things up so a major recreation centre can be built sooner rather than later.

On Monday, Coun. Janice Lukes addressed the protection, community services and parks committee seeking $30 million in capital funding over the next five years for the construction of a multi-use recreation campus that would support the rapidly growing population of the Waverley West area.

The committee referred the $30-million ask to the 2018 budget process for consideration, but—much to Lukes’ dismay—there’s still a lot of planning to be done before the plan gets to the construction phase.

The city has budgeted $350,000 for planning, but the request for proposals for design work has been issued and cancelled twice before being filled, so the city still has no firm estimate for the project’s eventual cost.

In anticipation of federal money being made available to support recreation projects, Lukes is also moving to spend $125,000 of her own ward’s funding to secure a business plan, design work, and refined budget.

“I’m going to be using my own ward money to get the job done because we need to have a number,” Lukes said.

There's also $4.1 million already set aside for land acquisition, since “no land was set aside,” Lukes explained, but acquisition negotiations are still ongoing.

What she does know is that Waverley West is anticipated to be a community of 40,000 people before long, and the southwest quadrant of the city had insufficient recreation centre space even before the community started growing, according to the city’s space-to-population-ratio for rec-centre planning.

“We know we’re going to be building (it) there, so I want some money set aside in the budget so once we get our planning together and land bought, we’ll have the money to build,” Lukes said.

Committee chairperson Coun. Mike Pagtakhan said he knows the recreation campus “is needed,” but added it’s competing with a lot of other needs, and will still be in the city’s recreation facility master plan if it’s not funded in this budget.