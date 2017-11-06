Winnipeg Arts Council pitches public art fixes, Nuit Blanche security

Outdoor public art in the city of Winnipeg is subjected to plenty of harsh weather, but also damaging vandalism that's sometimes costly to repair, according to the Winnipeg Arts Council.

On Monday, the group made a pitch to the protection, community services and parks committee meeting to increase its capital funding allowance to $650,000—up from $500,000 for the past 14 years—in order to secure conservation expertise and conduct an assessment to eventually get “on top” of maintenance.

“In the course of a lifespan, every piece of public art is going to need attention,” said executive director Carol Phillips, who explained some human factors have expedited the need for maintenance with a few prominent installations, like the Agassiz Ice piece in Assiniboine Park.

“Its surface had to be completely restored because someone was demonstrating that night time steel wool-burning thing that they were doing a few years ago… it damaged the art work,” she said. “It’s stainless steel… but once you start swinging steel wool against it it’s going to show a difference, it’s not going to be very shiny, so we had to have that completely restored.”

Another piece for which people had a hand in accelerating the maintenance schedule is the "From Here Until Now" installation on Osborne Bridge.

“The Osborne Bridge is a subtle piece, but there are stainless steel panels and pickets right in the construction of the bridge that are illuminated at night, and it makes it very attractive,” Phillips said. “But they’ve been tagged, they’ve had stickers put all over them which can’t be taken off, and they are just a mess.

“Someone, I think with the best intentions, has tried to clean it off, but they’ve destroyed the surface… that alone is 250 hours of cleaning.”

The arts council’s maintenance fund is topped up with 10 per cent of every commission, but Phillips said the extra $150,000 requested in the 2018 budget would go towards technical advice and help the group “survey, photograph, look at all of the works throughout the city and see what has to be done so we can be on top of things.”

“We want Winnipeg to look great, and we want people to be able to experience these works the way they should, so they need to be maintained,” she said. “If we were able to engage the kind of expertise that another $150,000 a year would provide, then we could stay on top of this, that’s all that’s being asked.”

The committee forwarded the request on to the budget process.

Nuit Blanche

Phillips also sought “more in-kind support for Nuit Blanche” when addressing the committee on Monday.

The seventh annual event, which saw more than 20,000 people spread out around downtown overnight Sept. 30, was mired somewhat by a pepper spray incident, noise and traffic complaints.

Coun. Mike Pagtakhan said he plans to discuss opportunities for the event’s not-for-profit organizer, Manitoba Culture Days, to “partner with other organizations with the private sector” to limit those aspects of Nuit Blanche.

But Phillips explained “it’s not the art that’s causing that” kind of behaviour, as the popular annual event has grown to the point that the crowds it attracts aren’t always focused solely on the art events.

“There are all sorts of people in the streets, there are things to do, things to see… some people go the bars, they never look at the art,” she said. “You can’t blame Nuit Blanche for something that happens at 3 o’clock in the morning because somebody drank too much.”

She said additional policing or protection services, and having “more officers that are in the periphery” would be a better solution.