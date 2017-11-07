Accused pleads guilty to murder of Winnipeg teen, 17, found in garbage bin

WINNIPEG — A man has admitted he killed a Winnipeg teenager whose body was found stuffed in a garbage bin a few days after he disappeared.

Nicholas Bell-Wright has pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 17-year-old Cooper Nemeth.

The teen was last seen leaving a house party for his hockey team on Feb. 14, 2016.

Investigators said at the time that they believed Cooper was killed somewhere else and his body moved to the bin on private property — not far from where the party was held.

Police also said they did not think there was any gang involvement, but that the killing was drug-related.

A pre-sentencing report for Bell-Wright is set for Jan. 15.

Second-degree murder comes with a minimum life sentence of 10 years in prison.

A memorial for Cooper after he was found attracted hundreds of people. It was organized by the Bear Clan patrol, a group of volunteers who walk Winnipeg's streets at night to promote safety and provide support to the inner city.

Many teens who attended wore their hockey jerseys.

Brent Nemeth spoke of seeing his son again one day, and promised they would strap on their skates and "shoot some one-timers.''

There was also an emotional smudging ceremony at which Nemeth read from a prepared statement that said his son had united the city in his death as people joined to search for him.

"He became not only our son, brother, nephew, grandson and great-grandson, but yours as well.''