'Get ready for the green rush': Advocate says Manitoba could be a national leader in pot legalization

A local advocate believes “Manitoba has an opportunity to be a country-wide leader” in marijuana legalization after the province announced plans to exclusively sell marijuana through private retailers.

“Get ready for the green rush,” said Steven Stairs, Winnipeg’s most outspoken cannabis proponent and community organizer.

On Tuesday, the Manitoba government revealed details of its hybrid public-private response to the federal government's impending legalization of recreational cannabis on July 1, 2018. It's a significant departure from the public-sector biased approach of at least one other province.

While the Liquor and Gaming Authority (LGA) will be responsible for regulating the purchase, storage and distribution of retail cannabis—and the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation (MLCC) is tasked with securing and tracking the supply of cannabis sold in the province—the private sector has free rein on all retail sales.

Stairs said the plan is ideal from a customer perspective, as he anticipates there will be a highly competitive retail market, giving consumers the luxury of choice.

“I prefer that honestly, and the consensus amongst the cannabis community is we prefer having people who know cannabis, who have used it, have experience with it, involved on the retail side,” Stairs said. “It’s easier for them to follow guidelines set by the government than it is for the government to set guidelines then have to hire and train employees.

“Frankly, they’ll have better knowledge.”

The government received 60 responses to an expression of interest issued in July, which it said indicates “significant private-sector interest.”

Stairs said Manitoba’s favourable approach doesn’t only give local entrepreneurs and companies a chance to reap the rewards of a new industry, but also provides incentive for businesses chased out of less permissive jurisdictions to relocate and stay in the game.

“Because we have private sales here now, and places like Ontario have gone the complete opposite direction, that’s a double-edged sword—we’re going ‘slice, slice,’ making it better, making Manitoba this big open Prairie where there’s nothing for (the industry) to do but grow,” he said.

Retailers interested in selling cannabis have until Dec. 22 to submit applications to the Manitoba government.

In other parts of the country…

Ontario: To Manitoba’s immediate east, the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) is reigning over sales and distribution independent of private sector players by creating about 40 new retail locations by the time cannabis is expected to be legalized, and adding another 100 or so by 2020. Ontario is also shuttering all existing dispensaries.