Mail bomb trial hears from letter carrier who delivered the package

WINNIPEG — A letter carrier who delivered a package to a law office prior to an explosion says it didn't occur to him what he'd been carrying until he heard the next day that a letter bomb had gone off.

James Watson testified he was on his regular route when he dropped off a package about the size of his palm in a bubble-wrapped envelope at the office of lawyer Maria Mitousis.

The next day, he was on the same route and heard sirens and saw police outside the law firm.

When he went home and turned on the news, he heard that Mitousis had been seriously injured, losing a hand, when a mail bomb detonated in her office.

That's when it dawned on him he was likely the one who had delivered it.

Guido Amsel has pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and several explosives-related charges after letter bombs were sent to two Winnipeg law firms and his ex-wife’s workplace in July 2015.

Watson testified debris from the envelope which was pieced together by police and photographed as part of court evidence appears to be the same package he delivered, but during cross-examination he said he couldn’t be 100 per cent certain.

A postal inspector told court the mailing origin of the package could not be traced.