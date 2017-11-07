Teenage refugees recount harrowing journeys in new Winnipeg exhibit

A dome-shaped shelter made out of abandoned lifejackets worn by refugees fleeing war across the dangerous Mediterranean Sea is one of two exhibits currently on display at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR).

Seeking Refuge centres on an art installation created by 15-year-old Achilleas Souras of Spain. The lifejackets had been left on the beaches of the Greek island of Lesbos by thousands of migrants and refugees.

His rainbow-coloured creation is brought to life by two accompanying videos.

One shows Souras assembling the dome while talking about his concerns for refugees. The other, filmed by UNICEF in Lesbos, focuses on 13-year-old Mistafa Al Said, who describes his harrowing journey to risk his life to seek freedom.

"The exhibit builds awareness of an important and current human rights issue-and also shows us the power of youth to effect change," said curator Isabelle Masson. "It's a call to action-not only for young audiences but also for visitors of all ages."

Seeking Safety, which was researched by the CMHR, is the other exhibit on display and is meant to spark discussion about asylum seekers in Canada.

"This exhibit helps clarify misconceptions about people who cross the border to seek asylum in Canada," said curator Armando Perla. "Who is an asylum seeker, who is a refugee and what is the difference?"