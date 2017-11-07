Winnipeg moves on illegal rooming house issue

A new regime to control illegal rooming houses near the University of Manitoba could be in place before the next school year.

After conducting a cross-jurisdictional review on rooming house licensing best practices, city staff are taking 180 days to draft a new plan to identify, license, and inspect such properties adjacent to the south Winnipeg campus.

Property and development committee chairperson Coun. John Orlikow said he understands the issue is “quite complicated,” as there are various rental models in the area, but he also “understands the issue with the next round of students coming in.”

A housing stock deficit near the university, particularly at the affordable end of the spectrum, means many students—especially international students—rent illegal rooming houses for lack of other options when they arrive.

“So we hope to have some guidance before then,” Orlikow said.

University of Manitoba Student Union (UMSU) President Tanjit Nagra said regulatory change is needed since “there are all sorts of issues with home owners taking advantage of tenants,” including safety risks associated with overcrowding single-family dwellings and fire code violations.

She admits it will be “very difficult to figure out which house is a rooming house and which is just a family living there only renting out a room… but if the city prioritizes safety I think it’ll get done,” she said.

Jacquie Field, a spokesperson for the Fort Richmond University Heights Rental Association, said the group hopes to preserve “the standard of the neighbourhood, which is single-family dwellings.”

“I’m not sure of the best route.. but that’s what we are zoned for,” she said. “This neighbourhood is not zoned for boarding houses, and it’s not zoned for multi-family dwellings.”

Whatever regime the city introduces, her hope is that it “keeps things safe for the students when they’re living in someone’s home.”