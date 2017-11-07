Winnipeg philanthropist donates $5 million for high-tech cancer radiation system at HSC

Ten years ago this month, Karon Sackney knew something wasn’t right when she began to experience a weird sensation in her feet and legs.

“I came to emergency at Health Sciences Centre (HSC) and was told that a tumour was pressing against my spinal cord,” said the Teulon, Man. resident, who had a passion for riding motorcycles and horses.

Several surgeries later, the stubborn tumour eventually “corkscrewed” around her spinal column. Sackeny said she believed she would one day be paralyzed from the waist down.

That was before she was introduced to the Varian Edge radiosurgery system last November, which was officially unveiled at the HSC Tuesday.

This cancer-fighting equipment delivers radiation therapy faster and with greater accuracy than traditional methods. It was made possible by Winnipeg businessman Paul Albrechtsen, who donated $5 million towards the machine and retrofitting of the room in the centre that bears his name.

With this contribution, Albrechtsen, who owns Paul’s Hauling, becomes the Health Science Centre Foundation’s largest-ever donor.

The heliport at HSC, which opened in 2016, has also been named the Paul Albrechtsen Heliport in recognition of his financial support to the facility that spans 24 years.

“I am very fortunate that I can give with a warm hand rather than with a cold hand,” Albrechtsen chuckled, saying he’s happy he is “still around” to see the efforts of his contributions in action.

The Varian Edge machine, one of only a few in Canada, has already been visited by 84 patients since its arrival. It’s expected that the equipment will perform over 600 treatments a year.

Sackney, who had five treatments in one week with no discomfort or side effects, said her latest MRI has shown the tumour had not grown and even if it does, the Varible Edge will take care of it.