Winnipeg teen arrested for sharing sexual photos online
Police say a 'female youth' reported an image of her had been posted on social media.
Winnipeg police have arrested a 17-year-old boy after a "female youth" reported sexual images of herself had been shared on social media.
According to a press release, the "female youth" contacted police on Sept. 18, to report "intimate images" of her had been posted online. She told police the photo had been taken one month prior.
Members of the Internet Child Exploitation Unit reviewed a Cybertip report Oct. 23, confirming the photos had been shared online.
Police then arrested the 17-year-old boy on Nov. 6 and charged him with distributing an intimate image without consent.
Police say information or tips on child exploitation can be shared on cybertip.ca.
