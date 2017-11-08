Petition to keep Manitoba transit funding on course garners support
A transit advocate said a campaign to keep the 50-50 provincial-municipal funding agreement has received "enormous positive response."
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
More than 1,500 Manitobans are calling on the provincial government to keep funding bus service, as the legislature prepares to vote on a transit grant guarantee this week.
A petition calling on the provincial government to stay on course has collected 1,454 signatures. Additionally, a campaign led by advocates Functional Transit Winnipeg (FTW) has prompted more than 283 individuals to send emails directly to their MLAs, asking them to recommit to covering 50 per cent of municipal transit costs moving forward.
The group has been campaigning against Bill 36, the budget implantation and tax statues amendment act, which would end a guaranteed 50-50 cost-sharing for municipal transit services that has been in place since the ‘70s. It is expected to go to a final vote in the legislature this week.
“We’ve received enormous positive response to our campaign,” said FTW chairperson, Joseph Kornelsen in a statement, adding he’s heard from Manitobans “passionately expressing their growing disappointment” in what he calls “the low priority” transit is being given in the province.
Recently, the city’s finance committee contemplated increasing fares beyond the regular five-cent annual bump in order to make up for an expected budgetary shortfall. Potential service reductions have also been discussed.
Kornelsen has previously told Metro the loss of predictable funding and the associated budgetary pressure prevents the city from pursuing improvements to Winnipeg Transit, which has been losing riders.
One Winnipegger who supports FTW’s campaign, Jackson Miller, said he’s reduced his reliance on transit “because of how unreliable it is becoming.”
That’s the kind of thing Kornelsen is adamant could be remedied with higher frequency service—which Winnipeg Transit was tasked with exploring city-wide in June—but such improvements would come at a cost he doubts the city can meet with less funding.
“The end of the guarantee really threatens what is already a bare-bones service,” he told Metro in a previous interview.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Winnipeg over Disney? Calgary boys unimpressed with parents' surprise trip south
-
'They really did save my life:' Dartmouth woman grateful for Nova Scotia support after expensive U.S. surgery
-
'Things need to change:' Halifax police officers charged after 2016 death in custody
-
Thieves steal from more than a dozen cars across Halifax in less than a week: police
-
Blue Bombers This Week
'The city deserves it': Blue Bombers gear up for first home playoff game since 2011
-
Blue Bombers This Week