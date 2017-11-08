Police seek suspect in serious Winnipeg Transit attack

Winnipeg police are seeking help tracking down the suspect of a bus attack that left a 28-year-old woman with a black eye and several chipped teeth.

Aisha Walker said she boarded the No. 11 bus downtown on Saturday night when she noticed an intoxicated man was sexually harrassing another woman.

Police say the bus was in the area of Portage Avenue and Balmoral Street when "two unidentified parties" began to argue. Walker tried to calm the situation when a third passenger approached and became confrontational. Police say this passenger struck the victim in the face before fleeing out the back door.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 20s or early 30s with a dark-haired goatee, about six-foot tall with a skinny build and wearing a brown or orange tuque, green parka, blue jeans and work boots.

Investigators have CCTV images of the suspect.