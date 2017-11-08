Veterans should get free bus rides on Remembrance Day: Winnipeg mayor

Many transit services across Canada offer free rides for veterans on Remembrance Day, but so far Winnipeg hasn’t—though that may change as early as this weekend.

On Wednesday, Mayor Brian Bowman said a request has been made to his office for the one-day gesture, and he’s asked the public service to explore the feasibility.

“I fully support free transit on Remembrance Day for members of the Canadian Armed Forces as well as veterans,” he said, adding he’d like to see it in place for this weekend, and would support it in future years as well.

The practice is already in place in other large cities including Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Ottawa, and Halifax. Bowman said “it’s a good idea,” which he supports Winnipeg Transit adopting.

“We’ll see if that’s possible, but I’ve made that request, and we’ll see what they can accommodate in a very tight timeframe,” Bowman said, adding the only question is “how it would be administered.”

Chief Administrative Officer Doug McNeil said he’s “looking into that,” adding the “hardest part is how do you get somebody to confirm they’re a veteran.”